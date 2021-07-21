Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.