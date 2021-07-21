Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CFFN stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

