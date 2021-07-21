Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,559,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

