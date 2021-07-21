Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.99. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

