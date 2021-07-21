Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,929 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,258,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,269,000 after acquiring an additional 345,908 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 553,099 shares of company stock worth $44,631,323 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

