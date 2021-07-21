Frontier Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

