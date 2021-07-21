Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

FRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 874,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.50. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.