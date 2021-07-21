FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading 3.3% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.56. 167,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,131,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FSD Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

