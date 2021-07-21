FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Achieves $149.46 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $149.46 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013489 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.71 or 0.00800810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

