Fuse Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $2.59 million and $286,844.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00143916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,983.18 or 1.00805864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

