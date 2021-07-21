Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Futu alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.72.

FUTU stock opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.29. Futu has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts predict that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Futu by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Futu by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Futu by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 740,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after acquiring an additional 598,734 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $28,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Futu by 268.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Article: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Futu (FUTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.