FY2021 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised by SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000. Finally, Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,847,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

