FY2021 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after buying an additional 289,550 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,492,000 after buying an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,567,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

