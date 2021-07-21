FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Seagate Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.83. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Shares of STX stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $3,874,400.00. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

