FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $16.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.67.

NFLX opened at $531.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.