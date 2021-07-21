FY2025 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $31.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $31.15.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $459.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.41. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $326.64 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.