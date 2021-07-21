Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gaia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $226.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.