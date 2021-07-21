Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GALKF remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.