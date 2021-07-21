Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
GALKF remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60. Galantas Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.78.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.