Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.97.

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 479,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,660. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galapagos will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

