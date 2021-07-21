Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.97.
Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. 479,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,660. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
