Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 7,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,404,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

GCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 207,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gannett by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 92,335 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

