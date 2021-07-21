Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 139,763 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,816. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

