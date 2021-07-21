GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GATX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,027. GATX has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

