GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.
NYSE:GATX opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.
About GATX
GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.