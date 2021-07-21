GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

NYSE:GATX opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

