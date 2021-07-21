GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GATX also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

GATX stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 262,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GATX will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.