Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,693 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $436.42 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.15 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

