General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 2nd

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of GE opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

