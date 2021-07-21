GenesisX (XGS) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $63,217.85 and approximately $123.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,737,942 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.