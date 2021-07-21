Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 41,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GNUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079,822. Genius Brands International has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 14,702.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

