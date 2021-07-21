Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,155 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of InfuSystem worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 1,365.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 3,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.96.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.