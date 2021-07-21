Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,621 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MVBF opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

