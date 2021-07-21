Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 427,666 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Athersys worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Athersys by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $325.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

