Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Randall B. Brenner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $355,543.80. Insiders have sold a total of 100,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

