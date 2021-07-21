Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.