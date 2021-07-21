Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,038 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. Research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

