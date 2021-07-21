Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.20. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

