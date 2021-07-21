Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 66,479 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,214 shares of company stock worth $337,873. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLT stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $520.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

