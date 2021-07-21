Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Century Bancorp worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

