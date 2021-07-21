Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Up 27.5% in June

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,980,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 20,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 6,472.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 441,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 353.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 384,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 299,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

GEVO stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.31.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.