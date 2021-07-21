GHOSTPRISM Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.54 million and $18.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.43 or 0.00789687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,667,217 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

