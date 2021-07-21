Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,255 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $15,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,008,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

