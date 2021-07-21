Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

