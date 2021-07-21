Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

GOOD traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,784. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $853.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth about $151,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 16.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 307,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

