Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.45

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $850.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

