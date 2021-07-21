Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 556,977 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 574.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,977 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

