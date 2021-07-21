Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 205.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,602 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.