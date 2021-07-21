Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

