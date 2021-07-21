Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,915 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

