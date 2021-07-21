Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 49,202 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,202 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.46% of EnerSys worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

