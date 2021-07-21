Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 49,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.