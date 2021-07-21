Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,440,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 49,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 365,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.