Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Globus Medical worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,627,054 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

